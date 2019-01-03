Water pipes and winter weather

KINGMAN – Slightly warmer temperatures are expected for Kingman this weekend following a stretch of below-freezing nighttime lows.

The forecast for today shows a high near 58 degrees and a low around 35. An east-northeast wind will blow from 5 to 7 mph during the day, and will transition to a southeast wind of the same speed tonight.

Saturday has an expected high near 57 with an 8- to 13-mph south wind. Saturday night brings a 30 percent chance of precipitation after 11 p.m., and a low near 39 degrees.

The chance for showers continues Sunday at 50 percent. Sunday’s high is forecast to be near 49 degrees, with temperatures dropping to around 32 Sunday night. There is a slight chance of showers before 11 p.m.

When the temperature drops below freezing, it’s not only the residents of Arizona that can be taken by surprise. The City of Kingman wants it citizens to preempt some of those surprises with tips on how to prevent frozen water lines.

“Many property owners are unaware that they own the pipes – called private service lines or laterals – that bring water into their homes and carry wastewater away,” the City wrote in a press release. “If service pipelines clog, leak or break, it is the property owner’s responsibility to contact a plumber and pay for repairs.”

Exposed pipes due to cracks in walls or a lack of insulation are “especially vulnerable to freezing,” the City hazards. Luckily, there are steps that can be taken to prevent having to spend money on repairs so soon after breaking the bank for the holidays.

Garage doors should be kept closed, especially if water supply lines are present. Keep Kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors opened to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing, and property owners or renters can let cold water drip from faucets served by exposed pipes. Letting water drip during cold weather can help prevent pipes from bursting.

The City also recommends keeping thermostats at the same temperature day and night, applying heat tape, wrapping pipes in hot towels, heating the surrounding air with space heaters, or heating pipes with a hair dryer.

“The City urges residents to contact their homeowners insurance to make sure their valuables can be replaced in the event of a burst pipe causing water damage on their property, as the City is not liable for water damage in or on private property,” the press release states.

Information provided by the National Weather Service and the City of Kingman