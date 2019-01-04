Joint county operations receives innovation award

KINGMAN – Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair and Assessor Jeanne Kentch joined forces in 2017 to create dual-trained customer service positions for the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City offices.

As a result of those efforts, the Arizona Association of County’s 2018 annual conference last month awarded Blair and Kentch with the 2018 County Summit Award for their efforts in working “outside the box” in creating the positions. These unique Summit awards recognize the innovative and creative spirit of Arizona county governments as they find new and effective ways providing services to their citizens.

The dual-trained customer service positions had not been realized within the assessor and recorder departments in the past. Blair and Kentch expressed they are proud to not only provide excellent customer service to their constituents, but are also proud of how the working relationship has garnered close and efficient communication.

Information provided by Mohave County Administrator’s Office