Stranded veteran needs help getting to Michigan

Robert Goodell is stranded in Kingman and is trying to get to Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Eve Cragen)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: January 4, 2019 11:30 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – A 50-year-old veteran, Robert Goodell, has been stranded in Kingman since Christmas. He is moving from Las Vegas to Michigan and has run into car trouble.

    Eve Cragen, a community member who has been helping Goodell, said his car has been checked and he will need a new vehicle.

    Local charities such as Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and the Kingman Area Food Bank have helped.

    To help Goodell, contact Eve Cragen at 928-681-7612 or donate to his GoFundMe account at https://bit.ly/2AwCjbC.

