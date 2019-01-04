Stranded veteran needs help getting to Michigan

KINGMAN – A 50-year-old veteran, Robert Goodell, has been stranded in Kingman since Christmas. He is moving from Las Vegas to Michigan and has run into car trouble.

Eve Cragen, a community member who has been helping Goodell, said his car has been checked and he will need a new vehicle.

Local charities such as Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and the Kingman Area Food Bank have helped.

To help Goodell, contact Eve Cragen at 928-681-7612 or donate to his GoFundMe account at https://bit.ly/2AwCjbC.