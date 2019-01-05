5 things to know | Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider multiple agreements, contracts and leases, including a contract regarding the Golden Valley Improvement District No. 1, at its meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Golden Valley Improvement District No. 1

According to the meeting agenda, there are three standpipes serving the growing area of Golden Valley, one of which is standpipe 1 at 1481 Estrella Road, upgraded in January 2018. On the consent agenda is an item that if approved would entail a capital project to upgrade payment and dispenser functions for standpipe Nos. 2 and 3 located at 3535 N. Laguna Road and 4937 Laguna Road, respectively. The sole source contract up for approval is with Badger Meter, Inc. dba National Meter & Automation for a total cost of $51,424.

Approval of a project budget in the amount of $60,000, which will go before the board, will allow for a $4,000 allowance for a concrete masonry support wall, $2,500 for necessary billing and software and a “3.5 percent contingency sourced to Operations Contingency Fund cash reserves,” according to the agenda. The goal is to improve system accuracy, and customer and GVID payment processing.

Mohave County Library District

Supervisors will consider approving the lease of 100 computers through an operating lease with CSI Leasing of St. Louis, Missouri, for a 36-month period from March 1 to Feb. 28, 2022. Funding for the lease has been budgeted for in the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 adopted library district budget and will not exceed $16,800 annually.

Park-use agreement

The Board of Supervisors could take a step forward in preparing for August’s 2019 River Regatta by approving a park-use agreement between Mohave County and Edgewater Gaming, LLC, and the special event permit. Also up for approval are the Regatta Revenue Plan and Davis Camp lodging and wristband package rates. Edgewater Gaming is set to rent and occupy South Beach, the Pavilion and four North Beach ramadas for a $35,000 fixed rate. Edgewater Gaming LLC is agreeing to provide 500 Regatta wristbands valued at $35,000 to the County. Mohave County Parks expects the event to generate some $81,000.



District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson has also put a few items on the agenda including discussion and possible action regarding the farm consortium lease with Wakimoto Farms and other parties involved. With the consortium discussed at a December meeting of the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District in relation to whether the district’s policy permits it, Johnson suggested that the board obtain a legal opinion on the issue.

Also on the agenda at the request of Johnson are annual reports from the Fairgrounds Association going back five years.

“I have had constituents asking me for the annual reports the Fairgrounds Association is supposed to be submitting on an annual basis,” writes Johnson on a request for board action form included with the agenda. “After some inquiries, a complete list of reports for the past five years cannot be found.”

He asks staff to look at whether the reports are being submitted and where they are submitted. If that action is not being taken, Johnson wants to know why the county has not received the reports.