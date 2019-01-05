Interstate 40 lane closures near Seligman starts Tuesday

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling on Interstate 40 to plan ahead and be prepared to merge into open travel lanes near Seligman at the I-40B overpass bridge at exit 121.



Construction on the new bridge deck will require for intermittent lane closures of east- and westbound I-40 are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traffic detour will be diverted to exit 121 on- off-ramps for both east- and westbound traffic and speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.

Another traffic restriction will be east- and westbound I-40 will be reduced to one lane between mileposts 120 and 122 with the right lane closed beginning Thursday and continuing through the spring. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone.

A 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be placed during construction.

ADOT warns drivers to proceed the area with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

