I have a question. Is there a reason that in the last two years our government hasn’t mentioned our country’s national debt? Where has it gone?

I realize that may be a stupid question, but if we have trillions of dollars in debt, how can we justify a $5 billion wall?

Since we are now completely aware that our neighbors to the south (Mexico) are not going to pay for it, guess who is? The American taxpayer. And who is going to inherit this debt? Just think about it.