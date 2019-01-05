Obituary | Delores “Maxine” Burgess

Delores “Maxine” Burgess, 95 years of age, passed away Nov. 9, 2018 at her home in Kingman, Arizona.

Maxine was born July 23, 1923 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She moved to Southern California in the early 1950s.

Maxine married her husband Dwight Burgess on July 11, 1959.

She went by the name of Maxine and those who knew her can tell you the name is fitting. She loved the Maxine cartoon character and sarcastic humor. She was always full of it! On the other hand she was amazingly caring. She cherished her volunteer time at Kingman Regional Medical Center, helping patients and their families. She was also a hospice volunteer and enjoyed being able to provide companionship for those in need.

In the post-war ‘50s, when many women took on traditional roles at home, Maxine relished working outside the home as an executive secretary in the aerospace industry where she met Dwight, a real estate agent, an elementary school secretary, and an executive assistant at Discount Desk. She was great at organizing the heck out of things with her famous filing systems.

The family loved boating and spent most weekends at Pine Flats, but her favorite trips were the annual summer vacation at Lake Powell. Maxine enjoyed traveling and seeing the country on the back of Dwight’s motorcycle. She would joke that she was a “biker babe” in the Retreads Motorcycle Club. These travels are how they came to love Kingman, Arizona and make it their home. She shared a passion for Route 66 and classic cars with Dwight. A sporty Triumph, a convertible Jaguar, and a Ford Model A were among their projects. Bouncing down old Route 66 in that Model A was one of her favorite accomplishments ... and she said her rear end would never be the same!



She and Dwight were strongly involved in their church. First at Kirk O’ the Valley Presbyterian Church in Reseda, California (we all remember the famous, laugh out loud Strawberry Festivals she had us participate in) and later at Kingman Presbyterian Church in Kingman, Arizona. The Kingman Presbyterian Church has been an amazing support to her and her family.

Maxine was a social butterfly. She loved to meet new people, get to know them, and learn their story in life. She has built so many strong relationships with people she met throughout the years. Her friendship runs deep for those who knew her and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her son; Michael Dean Burgess. She is survived by her husband; Dwight, son; Patrick (Jacque) Burgess, and daughter; Dana (Jim) Miller. She is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Kingman Presbyterian Church.