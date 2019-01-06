Mohave 911 | Jan. 7, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Jan. 4:

Aggravated assault

Brittany Marie O’Leary, 25 of Kingman, was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon per domestic violence, and misdemeanor Assault and disorderly conduct, both per domestic violence.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 28 to a residence in the 4700 block of Kelli Lane in reference to a domestic violence situation.

The victim reported that he and O’Leary had been in a verbal argument and when he advised O’Leary he was leaving the residence with the three children, O’Leary became upset and began hitting the victim.

O’Leary allegedly grabbed the victim’s throat and attempted to choke him. O’Leary allegedly struck him in the head with a wooden object and grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

O’Leary allegedly lunged at him with the knife but the victim was able to grab her hand and gain control of the weapon. Deputies observed red marks on the victim’s neck to confirm the allegations.

Brittany Marie O’Leary was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Aggravated DUI

Fidel Cervantes Jr., 39 of Kingman, was arrested for three counts of aggravated DUI with license suspended, three counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under age of 15, unlawful flight from law enforcement, all felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 at approximately 3 p.m. deputies observed a red sedan in the desert area north of Jagerson Avenue and attempted to make contact for an unrelated matter.

When deputies approached the vehicle the male driver ran to the car and sped off at a high rate of speed. A pursuit ensued and the driver continued until reaching a residence in the 2800 block of Packard Avenue.

The driver, identified as Cervantes, exited the vehicle along with three children. Cervantes was detained and deputies could detect a mild odor of alcohol coming from his breath. A records check revealed a suspended driver’s license and an active arrest warrant.

Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and a breath sample revealed a BAC of .093 percent. Fidel Cervantes Jr. was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.