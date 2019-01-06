Moose Lodge’s warm clothing drive through January

KINGMAN – During the months of November, December and January, the Moose Lodge will be accepting donations of all sorts of clothing and other items suitable for winter weather.

All donations will be further distributed to individuals and families needing help staying warm and comfortable during cold weather.

They will be accepting new or gently used coats, gloves, sweaters, socks, boots, scarves, sweatsuits, hats, blankets and throws.

Please bring all donations to the Moose Lodge at 302 Monroe Street, anytime during Lodge operating hours from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For further information contact 928-753-3690.