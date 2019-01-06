Obituary | Gene Orin Fennell

Gene Orin Fennell passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at the age of 76.

Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a patriot and a war time service member in Korea.

Gene’s memory lives on through his beloved wife of 50 years; DeVerne Fennell, his four children remember the revere patriarch; Timothy, Glenn, Diane and Marvin Racine, along with 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two pets.

Gene was loved by everyone who knew him, friends and family alike. His giving nature made him a true patriarch to the family. This is a great loss, but we know he was ready to pass over to his family and friends in heaven.

Gene’s words of advice “Stay out of trouble, and if you can’t, don’t get caught.”