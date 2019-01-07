Burglary suspects surrender at the scene

KINGMAN – Daniel Spencer Eytcheson, 33, and Ricky Lee Minnis, 36, both of Kingman, were arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday following reports of a burglary in progress.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of North Savvy Way in reference to a burglary in progress at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday. The reporting party advised law enforcement they had observed someone on camera at their residence, and they observed both subjects had handguns and were going through their property.

Deputies set up a perimeter and began making announcements for the subjects to exit the residence upon arriving at the scene. Two subjects, identified as Eytcheson and Minnis, exited the residence and were taken into custody. Both handguns were located.

The two men were arrested for felony 1st Degree burglary, and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office