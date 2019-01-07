City Planning and Zoning holds public hearing on rezone request

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the rezone of property on the west side of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The property is on the west side of South Slaughterhouse Canyon Road, south of Mission Boulevard. Granite Bluffs II, zoned R-1-10, lies to the west and Canyon Bluffs II, zoned R-1-6, is to the east. The property is currently zoned R-1-10, but applicant Kathy Tackett-Hicks of KTH Consulting has applied to rezone the property to R-1-6 to allow for an approximate 47-lot subdivision.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the rezone at its November meeting. However, at Council’s Dec. 4 meeting, it opted to return the matter to planning and zoning to allow for additional public comment.

City staff is also set to bring back additional information related to requiring courtesy permits for portable sheds with floor areas less than 200 square feet.

Commissioners will begin discussing another rezone request from applicant Adams Construction & Management Company, Inc. and property owner, The NCC of North America. Approval would see the property rezoned from Residential Single Family, 10,000 square-foot-lot minimum to Hualapai Mountain Road Overlay District.

The property is located on the northwest corner of Mission Boulevard and Jackson Street, and is just more than five acres. According to the agenda, the rezone would allow development of 49 residential units comprising 25 duplexes for veteran occupancy.

Information provided by the City of Kingman