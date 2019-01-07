Horoscopes | January 8, 2019

Birthdays: Gaby Hoffmann, 37; Sarah Polley, 40; Genevieve Padalecki, 38; Shirley Bassey, 82.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully to your boss or anyone in a position to instruct you. Doing things right the first time will help you gain respect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Turn your ideas into reality using discipline and experience to help you reach your destination. Walk away from judgmental people, and stay focused on finishing what you start.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your intentions may be good, but attracting people who will take advantage of you if you are open and giving is likely. Say less and do more that is conducive to obtaining better emotional and physical health.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll be drawn to individuals who pique your interest but also raise uncertainty. Research and question what you hear.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A sudden change will leave you at a loss. Use diplomacy to back out of a situation that isn’t unfolding the way you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in something constructive. The help you offer will be gratifying, although it may not bring the returns you hoped for.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with like-minded people. Problems at home will surface, and demands will be made.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel plans can be made, and getting together with friends or relatives will give insight into something or someone you thought you knew. Don’t let your emotions take over, causing excessive behavior or an argument that will ruin an important relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Helping someone is a lovely gesture, but don’t let anger take over if things don’t turn out as you expect. Reacting harshly won’t solve a problem, but focusing on getting things done will.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set your own standards and refuse to let what others do lead to a dispute that will waste your time and slow you down. Focus on making a positive personal change that will encourage you to look and do your best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let anger make matters worse. Study the situation and make reasonable adjustments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer to help others, or call in a favor if you need help. Give-and-take is the best way to handle whatever situation you face.