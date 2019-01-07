Law enforcement seeks late-model Chevy after shots fired

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is on the lookout for a late-model Chevy crew-cab pickup truck following reports of shots fired at about 7:10 a.m. Sunday.

According to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, the incident involved some kind of confrontation near the gravel pit at the end of Airway Avenue. He said there were reports of shots being fired at security employees.

“The initial report is that we were and are looking for a late-model Chevy crew cab pickup truck,” Cooper said, noting the vehicle and its driver have yet to be located.

The vehicle was last seen heading east toward Love’s Travel Stop, which is parallel to Interstate 40.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191, or by submitting a tip online at www.kingmanpolice.com.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department