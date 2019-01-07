Mohave Republican Forum hosts County Recorder Kristi Blair

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host representatives from UniSource and Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair at its meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

June Deering, UniSource engineering director, will speak on the state of the power grid and UniSource’s role in continuing energy delivery. Deering will be joined by Gregg Martin, UniSource community affairs representative.

One matter to be addressed by UniSource representatives is the security and reliability of the power grid’s current state.

Blair is scheduled to speak to delays in results from the 2018 general election and issues that have developed since. She may also give her thoughts as to the “fix” that would assure secure and timely election results.

The meeting room at Golden Corral should be available by 4 p.m. or before for those wishing to arrive early to dine. There is a $2 admission charge to assist with the meeting cost.

For reservations, call Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or email basingerreb@gmail.com. Those interested can also contact Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum