Nancy Dawson Pearson, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Dec. 25, 2018. She was born June 6, 1954 in Celina, Ohio.

She is survived in death by three sisters; Sandy Tate, Peggy Hoffmann, and Becky Raleigh, her brother; Lee Dawson, two sons; Thomas Cain and Ken Cain, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Richard and Barbara Dawson.