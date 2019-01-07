Obituary | Raymond DahlGren

Raymond passed away Dec. 30, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona, at the age of 86.

Raymond was born in Seattle, Washington April 20, 1932. He grew up in Everett, Washington and graduated from Everett High School in 1951. He served years in the Nation Guard. He had a job he really liked working for Boeing Company as a crane operator.

He retired after 42 years in 1994. The previous year, in 1993, he became happily married to his wife, Sally. The couple decided to move to Arizona and settled in Lake Havasu in 1999 to enjoy the sunny weather. In 2005 they relocated to Kingman. Raymond was a member of Del Web Wellness Center where he worked out and made many friends.

Raymond became a Jehovah’s Witness in 1991 and has enjoyed sharing the good news about the Kingdom with others. His hope is to be resurrected to life on earth under the Kingdom. (John5:28)

Raymond is survived by his wife; Sally, son; Randy Dahlgren, his daughter; Robin Shomber, and his daughter; Gretchen Dawson. He also has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His memorial service will be at the Kingdom Hall at a later date, to be announced.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.