The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
4:16 PM Tue, Jan. 08th
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth

  • Originally Published: January 8, 2019 11:43 a.m.

    • Facility CEO resigns after woman in vegetative state gives birth by CBS News

    PHOENIX— The CEO of a private health care facility in Phoenix has resigned following reports that a patient gave birth despite being in a vegetative state for more than a decade.

    A spokesman for Hacienda Healthcare says Bill Timmons announced his resignation Monday and it was unanimously accepted by the facility's board of directors.

    A female patient living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility reportedly gave birth Dec. 29 although the staff was unaware the woman was pregnant.

    The birth triggered a police investigation and reviews by state agencies. Gov. Doug Ducey's office has called the situation "deeply troubling."

    Phoenix police say the matter is under investigation and decline further comment.

    A Hacienda board member says the facility "will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation."

    More like this story