Girl Scout Cookie season is almost here

KINGMAN – For six weeks starting Jan. 21, checking out at local stores may not be the end of shopping trips for some, as on the way out the door, business patrons could be greeted by Girl Scouts selling Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas.

According to a press release from HMA Public Relations, the Northern Arizona Girl Scout cookie season runs from Jan. 21 to March 3, during which time 11,000 girls in central and northern Arizona will walk through neighborhoods and occupy booths at local businesses.

But aside from providing the community with cookies, the program gives Girl Scouts essential life skills.

“It is important to understand that Girl Scout Cookies are about far more than just money and sweet treats,” says Tamara Woodbury, CEO Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, in the release. “The cookie program is one of the most effective financial literacy programs in the world, developing girls’ skills in five key areas: goal setting; decision making; money management; people skills; and business ethics.”

GSACPC sold 2.9 million packages of cookies last year, and this year’s goal is 3 million packages. Cookies for sale are set to include Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Savannah Smiles, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics.

Some local locations that may be hosting Girl Scout booths include Safeway, Bashas’, Goodwill and Walmart. Girl Scouts may also participate in walkabouts, selling cookies door-to-door.

Go to https://www.girlscoutsaz.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html to locate a booth close by.

Information provided by HMA Public Relations