KINGMAN – Despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, Grand Canyon West remains open and fully operational for visitors wishing to experience one of the world’s most breathtaking views.

Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe through its Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, Grand Canyon West’s tourism center has not been affected by the shutdown.

“We want to make sure there’s no confusion for visitors to the Grand Canyon. We are open and it’s as gorgeous as ever,” explains Colin McBeath, CEO of the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, in a press release. “We’re just a quick two-hour ride from Las Vegas, or four hours from Phoenix. We’re here seven days a week to serve one and all.”

Grand Canyon West, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, is home to the Skywalk glass bridge, Hualapai Ranch and viewpoints such as Eagle Point and Guano Point. Visitors can also boat the Colorado River by booking a tour with the Hualapai River Runners, or schedule a helicopter tour of the canyon.

For more information, go to www.grandcanyonwest.com.

Information provided by Grand Canyon West