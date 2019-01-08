Horoscopes | January 9, 2019

Birthdays: Nina Dobrev, 30; Kate Middleton, 37; Dave Matthews, 52; Jimmy Page, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Assess your state of health and fitness, and implement exercise into your daily routine. It will help ease stress as well as give you an outlet for any anger you are feeling.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Getting along will be half the battle and the easiest way to avoid a negative response. A good idea that includes everyone will help you bypass those who are tempted to oppose you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get involved in something that requires physical strength. It will help lift any bad feelings you might have about a situation you face at work or with someone you have to deal with today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The sweetest revenge is your own success. Follow through with your plans, and walk away from chaos and disputes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving. Whether it’s learning something new, traveling for business or discussing plans with a friend, peer or lover, you can make headway if you are intent on taking action and getting things done instead of just talking about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on what’s important, and refuse to let a dispute stand between you and your success. Follow your instincts and make your move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what you have to accomplish in order to get others to see things your way. Choose love over discord.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can make a difference if you speak up. Using force isn’t going to do as much good as gathering your facts and making an intelligent case to back your thoughts and feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Honesty will be necessary if you don’t want to make matters worse. Take action and show how serious you are about living up to your promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let emotions dictate how you make important decisions. If you feel the least bit uncertain, back up and rethink your options.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Taking the initial steps will make you feel good and encourage you to forge ahead. An emotional matter will spur you to strive for perfection and a better future.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your input will be welcome if you volunteer your help. Recognize who is in your corner and who isn’t before you share information.