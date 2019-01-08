MCC presents 12 cyber security steps for small businesses

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center is inviting the community to lunch.

The SBDC is hosting the 12 Cyber Security Steps for Small Businesses Webinar noon – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 and will be presented by SBDC Business Analyst Meghan Borker.

Learn about cyber security, how to make it part of the business routine and develop a plan to protect customers’ personal information because business owners cannot afford to lose time or money to scammers or a compromised network.

“We can help you avoid fraudulent activity, protect your computers and networks, keep your customers’ data safe – and protect your bottom line,” reads the press release.

All attendees will walk away with a Cyber Security Booklet.

Registration for the event is required and can be completed by visiting the event schedule listed on the website: azsbdc.net.

Any questions or to register over the phone, please contact Borker with SBDC at 928-757-0894.

The Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center works to help launch, grow and sustain small businesses in Mohave County. We are a part of Arizona’s largest, most comprehensive and accessible statewide source of assistance for small businesses in every stage of development.

Information provided by Mohave Community College