Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers open region play with victory over Wickenburg

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team hadn’t played a game since Dec. 18, but that didn’t stop the Lady Tigers from kicking off 3A West Region play Monday with a 44-32 win over No. 38 ranked Wickenburg (0-7, 0-1)

It was Academy’s first win over the Lady Wranglers in school history as it had lost the previous four meetings.

The No. 26 ranked Lady Tigers (5-2, 1-0 3A West Region) host 33rd-ranked River Valley (2-6, 0-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Boys Basketball

Wickenburg 67, Kingman Academy 65

At Wickenburg, the New Year didn’t start the way the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team wanted Monday night in a tough 67-65 loss to the No. 4 ranked Wranglers (7-0, 1-0 3A West Region).

The No. 19 ranked Tigers (4-3, 0-1) welcome 32nd-ranked River Valley to town at 7 p.m. Friday.