Woman accused of stiffing cabbie, invading home

KINGMAN – Marie Chantal Griesser, 56 of Kingman, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday after a cab driver called to report suspicious activity.



At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a residence in the 3100 block of John L Avenue after the reporting party, a cab driver, said she had picked up Griesser and taken her to the address.

According to the law enforcement report, Griesser handed the cab driver partial payment upon arrival at the address and said she would go inside to get the remainder of the payment.

She exited the cab and ran into the residence, which was not hers. The homeowner reportedly chased Griesser outside, but then Griesser ran back into the residence.

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with Griesser, who remained inside the residence. She was then detained and removed from the home. According to MCSO, Griesser said her husband was being held hostage inside the house. In searching the residence, law enforcement found no evidence of that being true.

Griesser was arrested for 1st degree criminal trespassing and theft of services, both felonies. She was booked into Mohave County jail.



Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office