Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen officer

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Wednesday, Jan. 9 to honor the life of Salt River Police Department Officer Clayton Townsend, who died in the line of duty Tuesday night. (Adobe Image)

  • Originally Published: January 9, 2019 11:25 a.m.

    • PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Wednesday, Jan. 9 to honor the life of Salt River Police Department Officer Clayton Townsend, who died in the line of duty Tuesday night. Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment, which has not been set.

    “Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Officer Clayton Townsend, as well as to the men and women of the Salt River Police Department,” Ducey said. “Arizona is grateful for his service and willingness to put himself in harm’s way to keep others safe. In honor of Officer Townsend’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”

    Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

    Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration

