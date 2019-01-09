Harrison Street crash closed roadway, interrupted power

KINGMAN – At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Kingman Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Harrison Street where a truck had collided into utility pole guide wires.

Power was interrupted in several Kingman neighborhoods at different times throughout the day. The incident required UniSource Energy Services and the City Streets Department to repair the significantly-damaged utility pole. That work saw the roadway closed for nine hours. It reopened at about 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The white, 2017 Ford-F-150 was driven by a 55-year-old Kingman man, who suffered a medical event while driving southbound on Harrison Street, which led to the collision.

The medical event suffered by the truck’s driver caused the vehicle to veer left of the center line into the northbound lane before crashing into the guide wires. The driver suffered minor facial abrasions from the airbag deployment, was treated and released at the scene.

Information provided by the City of Kingman