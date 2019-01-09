Horoscopes | January 10, 2019

Birthdays: Evan Handler, 58; Pat Benatar, 66; George Foreman, 70; Rod Stewart, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal change that will help you explore new ways to be the best that you can be will help you bypass someone who is eager to make you look bad. Strive for peace.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for the positive in every situation and work alongside instead of against those trying to accomplish similar goals. A kind gesture will bring better results than a critical comment.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gather information and verify its legitimacy before you take action. An opportunity is only worth your while if it will bring about positive change for everyone involved.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Treat others with respect, and be willing to compromise. Don’t take offense if someone wants to do things differently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A makeover, fitness program or planning a romantic encounter will lift your spirits and encourage you to make positive lifestyle changes. Set a budget, and say no to a slick, misleading sales pitch.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will make you realize what you’ve got. Look around and consider the changes you can make to improve your life or your relationship with someone who hasn’t been as open with you as you would like.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anger lead to a mistake you’ll regret. When dealing with people you love, you are best not to make accusations or ultimatums.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talking to older relatives or friends will give you a better understanding of life and how best to handle domestic situations. Approval will be offered if you include the person standing in your way.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of your responsibilities to avoid complaints. Discuss what’s expected of you before you enter into something that may turn out to be more than what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being a good listener will stimulate your mind. An idea you come up with will give you something to look forward to.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An unexpected opportunity should be taken advantage of. He who hesitates is lost, so get moving and take what belongs to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer your services, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Make what you are offering clear, and don’t take on any more than you can afford to do.