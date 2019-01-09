Lights, catwalk and vogue: Local boutiques host Kingman fashion show Saturday

Chic, vintage, style, glamour and poise are words to describe fashion. Fashion is popular clothing trends like wearing denim on denim, translucent shoes or bold prints. Fashion trends can also come back. Fanny packs, bucket hats and even bell-bottom pants have made comebacks. But being “fashion forward” doesn’t mean dishing out a lot of money to be trendy.

Downtown merchants and other local businesses are getting together to walk the runway during The Heart of Kingman’s Homegrown Fashion Show from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St.

Sarah Ferry, owner of Southwest Trading Co., organized a fashion show before when she first opened up her business.

“It’s something I’ve never done before,” Ferry said.

The show had about 20 models all debuting clothing items found at Southwest Trading Co.

This time around models are strutting the runway wearing clothes from Gracie’s Vintage, A Bit of the West and Ferry’s Southwest Trading Co.

“I knew I wanted to do it again,” she said. “But this time it’s more of a community collaboration.”

Besides the downtown boutiques that provided clothes to wear, other downtown and locally owned businesses are lending a hand.

Serena Patterson, owner of The Farmhouse, is in charge of set design and is creating a winter-themed runway. Larrea Blossoms, a farmer florist business, is providing flower crowns for the models, and Frankly Lauren is providing handcrafted turquoise jewelry from the Colbaugh Turquoise Mine.

Not only is this fashion show debuting clothing people can find at local businesses, it is also displaying secondhand clothing that can be fashion forward.

“This fashion show we’re really highlighting that secondhand clothes can be really beautiful and fashionable,” Ferry said.

The show is expressing environmental choices in fashion such as keeping clothing out of landfills and animal-cruelty free makeup done by Robin Wynn.

“We’re also doing a support local theme to it because we have all these small local businesses that are collaborating,” she said.

Ferry said the show is really special for her because she is working with other community members to bring it together, and it includes building up downtown.

Fashion isn’t just for women, it’s for men, too. The show will also have men’s fashion choices that can be found locally.

All ages are welcome to attend, and if you want a good seat be sure to arrive early. Admission is free, and there is no need for a ticket.