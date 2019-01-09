Medical marijuana policy has school board puzzled

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District school board members discussed at its Tuesday meeting the current policy of drug use by students.

Superintendent Roger Jacks told the board he met with school administrators to see if there needs to be a change in the drug policy.

Jacks said administrators unanimously “feel comfortable” with the current policy of all KUSD campuses being drug-free school zones.

According to the KUSD parent handbook, a drug-free school zone is the area within 300 feet of a school or accompanying grounds, public property within 1,000 feet of school grounds, a school bus stop, or on any district bus or other bus contracted to transport students to school.

The Arizona Revised Statue 13-3411 states possession, use, sale or transfer of marijuana, peyote, prescription drugs, dangerous drugs or narcotic drugs, or manufacture of dangerous drugs in a drug free school zone are prohibited.

If students are caught with drugs, consequences include: 10 day out-of-school suspension and a board hearing with for long-term suspension (remainder of the current semester or minimum of nine weeks), KUSD alternative placement or expulsion, and a police referral.

New board member Jennifer Shumway proposed the question if students expelled sought help, like counseling, could they be reinstated?

“Yes, the KUSD policy has been if a student is expelled, then after a year they have an opportunity to come back and meet with the board,” Jacks said. “The board looks for counseling, an effort to continue education, and things that show the student making progress in their education.”

Laws have been changing and medical marijuana is legal in Arizona.

Board member Beth Weisser brought up the topic of medical marijuana and what would happen in those instances.

Jacks said they would follow the Arizona School Boards Association policy and would handle the situation through ASBA. At this time, the ASBA does not have policy on medical marijuana, leaving Weisser’s question unanswered.

Charles Lucero said the board hasn’t seen as many students come before them for drug-related incidents versus about three years ago.

Jacks said it must be the drug education the district provides students at the beginning and throughout the school year.