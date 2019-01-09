Trial date set for Havasu father of dead toddler

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Havasu man accused in the death of his 2-year-old daughter will stand trial this November on charges of first-degree murder.

Andrew J. Lamorie, 22, was arrested in January 2018 on charges of felony child abuse, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after Lake Havasu City Police and paramedics responded to his home. There, officials found Lamorie’s youngest daughter, Gabriella Lamorie, unconscious and barely breathing.

Gabriella was transported from the scene by paramedics, and was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. She survived for three days, according to the police report, having suffered multiple brain contusions, bruising to her face and head, signs of intestinal trauma and bleeding in her brain. Allegedly severe malnutrition resulted in the victim being about half the size of an average 2-year-old child, the report said, and medical staff told Lake Havasu City Police detectives that even if she lived, she would never lead a normal life.

Gabriella Lamorie was disconnected from life support on Jan. 14, 2018. Lamorie and the child’s mother, 25-year-old Havasu resident Brittany Rodriquez, were charged with first degree murder.