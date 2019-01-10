Glendale has banned use of handheld cellphones while driving

The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
(Adobe Image)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 10, 2019 3:52 p.m.

    • GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale has become the latest city in Arizona to ban the use of handheld cellphones while driving.

    The Glendale City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to enact the ban, which goes into effect on Feb. 7.

    Glendale police say there will be an education and warning period of about six months before officers begin enforcement of the ban.

    The fine for the first offense is $250.

    The Glendale ordinance prohibits talking on a cellphone, sending a text message or otherwise using a handheld communications device while driving in the city unless the device is in hands-free mode.

