Obituary | Daniel William Elledge

Jim Powell unexpectedly passed away Jan. 3, 2019 at his home in Golden Valley, Arizona with his beloved wife, Gwen Powell, and grandson, Justin, alongside him. He is survived by his wife; Gwen Powell of Golden Valley, sons; Richard L. Powell of Grafton, West Virginia, James A. Powell of Macon, Georgia; Timothy O. Powell of West Minister, Vermont, his brother; Robert Powell Of Gray, Georgia, two sisters; Bernice Johnson of Gasport, New York and Elaine Irby of Lignum, Virginia.

He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are also mourning his passing.

A celebration of Jim’s life after living in Arizona for the past 11 years will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at the home of his best friend, Jerry Wagner, 2694 W. Oatman Highway, Golden Valley, AZ 86413. For more information, please call Keith Bucher at 928-897-6504 or Jerry Wagner at 928-279-1055.