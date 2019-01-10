Point-in-Time survey paints picture of Mohave County homelessness

KINGMAN – Each January, Point-in-Time surveys are taken throughout the country to paint a clearer picture of homeless populations and to better formulate services and plans to assist those individuals.

This year, the survey is scheduled for Jan. 22 to Jan. 27. Volunteers will canvass homeless persons throughout Mohave County by providing a survey that asks questions regarding age, how long they’ve been without a home, the reason for being displaced from their last home, sources of income, employment status and existing medical conditions.

Volunteers will also hand out supplies to those who are surveyed.

“We put a variety of items in it, like a pair of socks, samples of shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, floss,” said Terry Baughn, rental assistance program supervisor at Mohave County Community Services. “Last year we were putting in protein bars.”

The survey also helps to identify homeless veterans, for whom there are numerous assistance programs.

“There are positive results from doing this survey,” Baughn said. “Mainly because it provides the information to HUD and they track it, and it also helps HUD determine what the trends are and what type of funding can be provided to a community.”

The PIT taken in 2018 showed homelessness on the rise in Mohave County when compared to the year before, increasing from about 235 homeless individuals to 281. For Kingman, that figure increased slightly from 89 to 90.

Catholic Charities, the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, WACOG, Cornerstone Mission, the VA, Northern Arizona Veterans Resource Center, Veterans United of Arizona and Mohave County Housing Authority all provide volunteers for the effort.

“I just think it’s important for a community to help those who are less fortunate than those of us who are maybe better off,” Baughn said.