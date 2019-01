KINGMAN – It could have been a great start to the New Year Wednesday night, but instead the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team was shut out by Lake Havasu, 2-0.

The two teams battled in a scoreless first half before the Vols allowed the seventh-ranked Knights (8-0) to tally two second-half goals.

No. 31 ranked Lee Williams (4-2) opens 4A Grand Canyon Region play on the road at 3 p.m. today against top-ranked Flagstaff (5-0).