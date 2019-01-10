Sheriff's deputy struck at accident scene, seriously injured

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was hospitalized after being seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at an accident scene in Queen Creek on the southeastern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred Wednesday night and that the driver of the vehicle that struck the deputy stayed at the scene near Chandler Heights Boulevard and 188th Street.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.

The crash occurred about 25 hours after a Salt River Police Department officer was fatally injured near Scottsdale when struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Loop 101 freeway.