Throwing rocks calls for jail time for Kingman man

KINGMAN – Carson Alan Runyon, 19, of Kingman, was arrested Tuesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. on criminal damage charges.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Cactus Wren Road in reference to criminal damage.

The victim advised deputies she was driving west on Cactus Wren Road when a male subject threw a rock at her vehicle.

When she got out of the vehicle, she observed her passenger door was dented and the paint was chipped.

She confronted the male who replied, “Sorry, I thought you were someone else,” and entered a travel trailer on the property.

The victim estimated the repairs would cost approximately $1,000.

Deputies made contact with the male subject, identified as Runyon, and the victim identified him as the subject who threw the rock at her vehicle.

Runyon was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office