Horoscopes | Jan. 13, 2019

Birthdays: Liam Hemsworth, 29; Orlando Bloom, 42; Patrick Dempsey, 53; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what’s best for you emotionally, physically and financially. Choose peace and love over conflict.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Once you clear up unfinished business you will be able to lay down the groundwork for future endeavors. Sticking to rules and regulations will put your mind at ease and help you avoid unnecessary setbacks.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Nurture friendships and take the time to deal with matters that require compromise and mutual adjustments. Once you have everyone’s attention you can start making headway and concentrate on improving your lifestyle as well as your relationships.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be ready to do the work yourself to ensure things get done to your specification. Partnerships will require equality in order to run smoothly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Visit friends or relatives or plan a reunion with people you haven’t seen in years. Reconnecting will help you assess your life and your accomplishments.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Clean fun should be your intent. Avoid anyone who tends to be a poor influence or overreacts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trying to avoid the inevitable will only tire you out and weigh you down emotionally. Size up the scene and physically take charge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from those with more experience. Get together with people you look up to or who have knowledge or information about your family history.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make positive changes at home that will give you a place to explore new endeavors. Improvements to the way you live, how you look and the way you deal with the people you love will enhance your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think twice before you share your opinions. If you want to make personal changes you are best to do so secretively.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out the online job market to see if anything interests you. Being on the lookout for a better position or finding a way to hone your skills or add to your qualifications will lead to interesting prospects and financial gain.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a way to give back. Volunteering for community events that help those less fortunate or reconnecting with people you haven’t talked to or seen for a long time will lead to new beginnings and opportunities.