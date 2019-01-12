NACFD responses to structure fire Friday

KINGMAN – Smoke was seen from the distance just north of Kingman Friday around 1:50 p.m.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District reported a small structure was fully involved with flames when arriving to the scene on the 2900 block of Calle Dimas.

A resident was home at the time who reported the fire and the structure was abandoned and not occupied. NACFD firefighters made access to the residence and crews had the fire knocked down in about 10 minutes with extensive mop up and overhaul needed.

No injuries were reported. NACFD responded with 2 Fire Engines, 3 Water Tenders and 2 Chief Officers and 1 rehab vehicle. AMR/River Medical and Unisource utilities also assisted.

The fire investigation continues at this time with NACFD personnel. The estimated property loss was undetermined at press time.



Information provided by NACFD