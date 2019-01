Madeline Joanne Kinley passed away Dec. 24, 2018 in home hospice after a four-year battle with cancer. Madeline was born on Jan. 4, 1948 in Ohio.

She spent the last 20 years working for casinos in Laughlin, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; James Kinley. She will be missed by all who knew her.

No services will be held. She will be interred alongside her husband in Kingman, Arizona.