Prep Roundup: Tigers roar past River Valley for first 3A West Region win

KINGMAN – Home sweet home.

That’s all the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team needed Friday night in an 82-57 win over River Valley.

Aden Dunton led the Tigers with 17 points, while Tyler Chinyere and Nate Perea each scored 14 apiece. Academy jumped out to a 35-22 halftime advantage and never looked back in its first victory in the 3A West Region.

The No. 18 ranked Tigers (5-3, 1-1) travel to 26th-ranked Northwest Christian (5-4, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Monday.

Wickenburg 67, Kingman 29

At Wickenburg, the Bulldogs couldn’t find their groove Friday night and it proved costly in a 67-29 setback to the fourth-ranked Wranglers (9-0, 3-0 3A West Region).

The 32nd-ranked Bulldogs (3-7, 0-3) host No. 31 ranked River Valley (3-7, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Girls Basketball

Kingman Academy 58, River Valley 41

At KAHS, the Lady Tigers tallied their third straight win Friday with a 58-41 victory over River Valley.

Amanda Villeso and Emily McCracken each tallied 10 points, while Faith Edwards and Ashlee Steed added nine points apiece as all 10 Lady Tigers scored at least two points.

No. 25 ranked Academy (6-2, 2-0 3A West Region) squares off with 24th-ranked Northwest Christian (4-5, 2-1) at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Kingman 59, Wickenburg 41

At Wickenburg, the streak continued Friday as the Lady Bulldogs won their ninth straight in a 59-41 victory over the Lady Wranglers.

Ninth-ranked Kingman (9-1, 3-0 3A West) hosts No. 34 ranked River Valley at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.