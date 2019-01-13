Cobb to tackle water issues during legislative session

KINGMAN – The 54th Arizona legislative session begins Monday and Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) has water issues on her plate going into legislative session.

One of her top priorities is water issues and with that comes the drought contingency plan. The state needs to get a sufficient amount of votes to deal with water levels declining in the Colorado River. All states affected must come up with an acceptable plan by Jan. 31.

Cobb said the have been working very hard on the drought contingency plan.

When it comes to the county she is also focused on water rights. Going forward, she said a governance group will be put together for La Paz and Mohave counties and the data collected from the group, there will be local control going forward.

Water districts gaining voting rights is on Cobb’s list of tasks. She said it has been worked on for the last few years but its difficult getting movement on ground water bills in the legislature.



“Hopefully we will realize counties are having issues and working on legislation moving forward,” Cobb said.

Overall she has a good feeling about this legislative session and doesn’t think it will be a long one.

When it comes to the tax policy, Gov. Doug Ducey wants to conform with the new federal law that President Donald Trump signed in 2017 stating to reduce federal income tax rates for individuals as well as an increase in the standard deduction.

Cobb is on the same page as Ducey and said we need to reform and doesn’t want a “tax burden” on Arizona residents.

She said she is going to be “aggressive” on bringing down state debt and adjust in right directions.

“My world is going to be money and make sure that we stay balance and set,” Cobb said.