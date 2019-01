Cub Scout Pack 468 made a trip to Kingman Fire Department Station #2. We chose them to be our Hometown Heroes and presented them with popcorn from our from our Trail's End popcorn fundraiser. We would like to thank them for welcoming us into their house, sharing and showing the scouts what they do. The scouts had a blast! For information on becomning a cub scout please contact our pack at 541-606-7880.