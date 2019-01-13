Kingman Photo | Veterans Helping Veterans

H. Lee Barnes and Mike Stern are sworn in as official mentors of the Kingman Veterans Treatment Court by Judge Jeffrey Singer and Kingman’s Mentor Coordinator Jim Consolato. Mentors are assigned to buddy-up with a Veteran participating in Kingman Veterans Treatment Court and provide support and camaraderie. Any Veteran interested in becoming a mentor can contact Veteran Mentor Coordinator Jim Consolato at 928-718-0260. The next training is Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southwest Behavioral and Health Services Outpatient Clinic located at 2215 Hualapai Mountain Rd.