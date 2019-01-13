Mohave 911 | Jan. 14, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Jan. 11:

Fraud arrest

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Raymond Jay Barteau, 20 of Kingman, on charges of fraud schemes and artifices, fraud and misdemeanor theft.

At approximately 4:25 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a business in the 900 block of Beale Street to report a theft by an employee.

The investigation determined that Barteau, since being hired in August as a cashier, had been allegedly making numerous fraudulent transactions. As a result to the fraudulent transactions, Barteau was allegedly stealing cash.

Barteau was arrested at his residence and allegedly admitted involvement in the offenses.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. Additional charges could be filed pending completion of the investigation.

Drugs

Tiffany Leeann Farmer, 31 of Kingman, was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers made contact with the driver of a car in the 3100 block of Kenwood Avenue, who was later identified as Farmer.

Officers discovered that Farmer had a warrant for her arrest, issed out of Kingman Justice Court on other unrelated charges.

Farmer was taken into custody and was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia.

Farmer was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility and her vehicle was impounded.

Drugs

Kingman Police Department officers arrested John Baptist Miskall Jr., 37 of Oregon, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a school in the 1900 block of Detroit Avenue where a male subject, later identified as Miskall, allegedly entered the school, acted disorderly and attempted to avoid the security doors and sign in procedure.

Before officers arrived, the reporting party advised officers that the subject walked away. Officers located Miskall in the 3100 block of Stockton Hill Road.

Miskall, a transient who recently arrived to Kingman, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia.

Miskall, allegedly admitted to entering the school to visit his former teachers. Miskall was not a former student.

He was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Criminal damage

Carson Alan Runyon, 19, of Kingman, was arrested Tuesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. on criminal damage charges.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Cactus Wren Road in reference to criminal damage.

The victim advised deputies she was driving west on Cactus Wren Road when a male subject threw a rock at her vehicle.

When she got out of the vehicle, she observed her passenger door was dented and the paint was chipped.

She confronted the male who replied, “Sorry, I thought you were someone else,” and entered a travel trailer on the property.

The victim estimated the repairs would cost approximately $1,000.

Deputies made contact with the male subject, identified as Runyon, and the victim identified him as the subject who threw the rock at her vehicle.

Runyon was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Aggravated harassment

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ryan Means, 23 of Lake Havasu City, for aggravated harassment per domestic violence, a felony.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, deputies responded to a residence in the 900 block of S. Lakeside Road in reference to a contempt of court call.

The victim advised she has an active order of protection against Means. Upon arrival, the victim advised she had been outside on her patio, when she observed a male subject allegedly looking over her wall into her yard.

She confronted the male subject and identified the man as Means. The victim recorded the conversation that took place on her cell phone and submitted it to deputies for review.

On Jan. 8 deputies made contact with Means via telephone and he agreed to turn himself in for breaking the order of protection.

Ryan Means was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Trespassing, theft of services

Marie Chantal Griesser, 56 of Kingman, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Jan. 7 after a cab driver called to report suspicious activity.

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a residence in the 3100 block of John L Avenue after the reporting party, a cab driver, said she had picked up Griesser and taken her to the address.

According to the law enforcement report, Griesser handed the cab driver partial payment upon arrival at the address and said she would go inside to get the remainder of the payment.

She exited the cab and ran into the residence, which was not hers. The homeowner reportedly chased Griesser outside, but then Griesser ran back into the residence.

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with Griesser, who remained inside the residence. She was then detained and removed from the home. According to MCSO, Griesser said her husband was being held hostage inside the house. In searching the residence, law enforcement found no evidence of that being true.

Griesser was arrested for 1st degree criminal trespassing and theft of services, both felonies. She was booked into Mohave County jail.

Burglary

Daniel Spencer Eytcheson, 33, and Ricky Lee Minnis, 36, both of Kingman, were arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Jan. 6 following reports of a burglary in progress.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of North Savvy Way in reference to a burglary in progress at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday. The reporting party advised law enforcement they had observed someone on camera at their residence, and they observed both subjects had handguns and were going through their property.

Deputies set up a perimeter and began making announcements for the subjects to exit the residence upon arriving at the scene. Two subjects, identified as Eytcheson and Minnis, exited the residence and were taken into custody. Both handguns were located.

The two men were arrested for felony 1st Degree burglary, and booked into Mohave County jail.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Eric Bruce Cheney, 48 of St. George, Robert Dale Morland, 36 of Lake Havasu City, and Guillaume Bruce Aguerre, 43 of St. George.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, deputies observed a silver SUV traveling southbound on Mt. Trumbull Loop and observed the vehicle traveling outside its lane and crossing into the wrong side of the roadway.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued on for a few miles, then turned off to a travel trailer located on Arizona Trust Land.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Cheney, and the passenger, identified as Morland, and observed an open liquor bottle on the passenger floor board.

Cheney advised deputies he didn’t have his wallet, but that his license was suspended. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed one ounce of methamphetamine between the driver’s seat and center console.

Deputies also located two glass pipes inside the vehicle. A search of Cheney’s phone indicated it was being used to arrange the sale of drugs.

Both men denied possession of the methamphetamine.

During the vehicle search, a male subject, identified as Aguerre exited the travel trailer and spoke with deputies.

Deputies advised that there was a large amount of drugs found in the vehicle and asked for consent to search the travel trailer.

Consent was denied and a K-9 was deployed to the area. K-9 Brutus gave handlers positive indications to the presence of narcotics inside and a search warrant was authorized.

Drug paraphernalia was located inside the trailer and deputies discovered that Aguerre didn’t have a permit to camp on Arizona Trust Land.

Eric Bruce Cheney was arrested for dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies.

Robert Dale Morland was arrested for dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and two active arrest warrants.

Guillaume Bruce Aguerre was arrested for felony drug paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor 3rd degree criminal trespassing.

All three men were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.