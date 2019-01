KINGMAN – Robert Goodell, a veteran that was stranded in Kingman moving to Michigan from Las Vegas received a truck donation from a Navy Vietnam veteran, Dwayne Brood.

Pat Ferrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veteran’s Council, received a call from Brood saying he was willing to donate a Ford super cab to Goodell.

Brood had this truck for years and said it was time he passed it on to a fellow veteran in need.



Goodell also received $2,000 in donations from him GoFundMe account.