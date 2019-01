Jazmyne Tarkowski, daughter of Lester Tarkowski and Michelle Bosley, of Kingman has married Alex Pinkstaff, son of Robin and Kim Pinkstaff, of Kingman. Jazmyne works at Mohave County Emergency Management, and Alex is a firefighter with the Kingman Fire Department. They were married at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at the U.S. Bank Stadium prior to the kickoff of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears footabll game. The couple will live in Kingman.