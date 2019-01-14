The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
2019 pronghorn, elk paper applications due by 7 p.m. Tuesday

Time is running out to submit paper applications for 2019 pronghorn and elk hunt permit-tags issued through the random draw. (Adobe Image)

  • Originally Published: January 14, 2019 7:21 p.m.

    • PHOENIX – Time is running out to submit paper applications for 2019 pronghorn and elk hunt permit-tags issued through the random draw.

    All paper applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.

    Postmarks do not count.

    Paper applications now should be hand-delivered to any of the seven statewide department offices to ensure they are received by the deadline.

    Applicants are reminded this will be the second-to-last draw in which paper applications will be accepted. AZGFD is moving toward paperless hunt draws.

    To apply online, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.”

    The deadline for the department to receive all online applications is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

