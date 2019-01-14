City installs new traffic detection cameras

KINGMAN – Cameras being installed along Stockton Hill Road intersections such as Airway and Kino avenues are not to bust speeding drivers, they’re traffic detection cameras replacing induction loops removed for the Stockton Hill Road project.



The new systems are located at the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Airway Avenue, Kino Avenue, Gordon Drive and the intersection at Home Depot.

“These new systems provide improved service to our citizens, reduce delay caused by broken loops, and reduce signal maintenance costs, which result in long-term, overall cost savings,” the City wrote in a press release.

The detection cameras, used to determine the most appropriate amount of green-light time for stoplights, can also detect motorcyclists and bicyclists easier than traditional traffic loops. The cameras cannot be used for traffic violation enforcement, and they don’t record video, the City assures.

Additional traffic control and intermittent lane closures are expected, and the City urges drivers to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.

Information provided by the City of Kingman