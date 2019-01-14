Struttin’ on the catwalk: The Heart of Kingman's Homegrown Fashion Show

Photo Gallery The Heart of Kingman's Homegrown Fashion Show The show debuted clothing styles that can be found at local downtown boutiques like Bit of the West, Gracie’s Vintage, and Southwest Trading Co. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

KINGMAN – Glitz and glamour were featured at Saturday’s The Heart of Kingman’s Homegrown Fashion Show. The show featured many styles from local vendors.

Diana’s Wine Cellar Door was packed with people of all ages looking at the latest trends in Kingman fashion.

Sarah Ferry, owner of Southwest Trading Co., said she received positive feedback from guests who attended and businesses that helped collaborate.

The show debuted clothing styles that can be found at local downtown boutiques like Bit of the West, Gracie’s Vintage and Southwest Trading Co.