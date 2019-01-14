Things to know for Tuesday’s Council meeting

KINGMAN – City Council will discuss multiple agreements and contracts for street and drainage projects, as well as amended plans for Kingman Crossing Boulevard, at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Council will also enter executive session to discuss the Kingman Airport audit and litigation. “Public report regarding the City’s forensic audit of the KAA” is also listed.

Council will consider approval of a maximum $171,546 agreement with Dibble Engineering for drainage improvements on Airway Avenue. That work was deemed necessary by the City after an October storm impacted locations throughout the City. According to the agenda, the project will improve the drainage system north and south of Airway Avenue in an effort to protect White Cliffs Middle School. Funding for the project comes from Flood Control Funds.

Council will also address job order contracts approved with three contractors for street and drainage projects. Those companies are Desert Construction, Rummel Construction and McCormick Construction. The amendments will be for an additional year, through Jan. 16 2020.

Council could sign off on an amendment to its design contract with AECOM Technical Services for Kingman Crossing Boulevard. The initial design was for a four-lane roadway, but following direction from Council, the new design will have two traffic lanes. The redesign will cost nearly $40,000, which will come from the I-11 East Kingman Connection fund.

The City of Kingman has been awarded $10,000 by the State Historic Preservation Office for its Historic Preservation Plan for the airfield flight tower at the airport. That grant requires a 40-percent match in the amount of $6,667. Matching funds would come from the Airport budget should Council accept the grant.

Also on Council’s agenda is a civil rights/diversity ordinance, which according to the agenda, will work to promote acceptance of all individuals regardless of descriptors.

In other business, Council will recognize the Kingman Rebels, the 2018 Junior Pee-Wee Football champions, and will look at appointments for multiple City commissions.

In work session, Council will be updated on the Beale Street Theater renovation, and will hear a report from the Water Sustainability Committee regarding its projects and activities.